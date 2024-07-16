Roberta Metsola reelected European Parliament president - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Roberta Metsola has been reelected as president of the European Parliament.

Roberta Metsola @EP_President re-elected as President of the European #Parliament for a second term pic.twitter.com/zqTByMf0DP — News.Az (@news_az) July 16, 2024

First elected to the post in January 2022, the Maltese European People’s Party (EPP) politician will remain in the role for 2.5 more years after gathering the support of a majority of the newly elected 720 members of the European Parliament, with 562 votes in her favor, News.Az reports citing foreign media.She was widely expected to be reelected as she ran virtually unopposed. Only The Left’s Irene Montero, Spain’s former minister of equality, symbolically submitted her candidacy against Metsola. Montero got 61 votes.The Parliament president’s five-year mandate has been traditionally split in two between the center-left Socialists and Democrats (S&D) and the center-right EPP.

News.Az