Accused Bondi Beach gunman faces 19 extra charges

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A man accused of killing 15 people in an antisemitic mass shooting at Bondi Beach is facing a new wave of charges, according to court records released Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

Naveed Akram is alleged to have opened fire as families gathered at the beach for a Hanukkah celebration in December.

The 24-year-old had already been charged with multiple serious offences, including 15 counts of murder and committing an act of terrorism.

Court documents now show he is facing 19 additional charges, including several counts of shooting with intent to murder, wounding with intent to murder, and discharging a firearm with intent to resist arrest. Akram, who is being held in a high-security prison, has not yet entered a plea.

His father and alleged accomplice, Sajid Akram, 50, was shot dead by police during the attack.

The new charges were disclosed as a wide-ranging inquiry began public hearings into what has been described as Australia’s deadliest mass shooting in 30 years.

Inquiry chair Virginia Bell said in opening remarks earlier this week that a surge in antisemitism seen in Australia has mirrored trends in other Western nations and appears closely linked to developments in the Middle East.

“It’s important that people understand how quickly those events can prompt ugly displays of hostility towards Jewish Australians simply because they are Jews,” she said.

The attack has triggered nationwide reflection on antisemitism and sparked anger over perceived failures to protect Jewish communities.

In response, Australia announced a series of gun law reforms, including a nationwide firearm buyback program. However, the initiative has stalled as the federal government seeks agreement from states and territories.

Authorities revealed that Akram had been flagged by Australian Security Intelligence Organisation in 2019 but was later deemed not to pose an immediate threat.

Police documents released after the shooting allege that Akram and his father conducted firearms training in rural New South Wales ahead of the attack. Investigators said the pair meticulously planned the assault over several months, supported by images showing them practicing with weapons and moving in what officials described as a tactical manner.

According to police, the suspects also recorded a video in October in which they spoke against “Zionists” while seated in front of a flag associated with the Islamic State, outlining their motivations for carrying out the attack.

News.Az