Iran says spy drones intercepted over Qeshm Island

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Iranian officials have said that air defence systems confronted suspected spy drones over Qeshm Island, explaining that loud sounds reported in the area were not caused by explosions or damage.

According to Iran’s official Student News Network, authorities in Hormozgan province stated that the noises were the result of air defence activity targeting small reconnaissance drones, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

They rejected earlier reports suggesting explosions had occurred on the strategically important island.

The clarification followed initial claims of blasts on Qeshm Island, which lies in the highly sensitive Strait of Hormuz.

Officials emphasized that no damage was recorded, and the situation remained under control.

Despite a ceasefire with the United States, Iranian air defences have reportedly intercepted drones on multiple occasions in recent weeks, including incidents over Tehran.

News.Az