BMW earnings drop 25% despite beating forecasts

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BMW reported a 25% drop in pre-tax earnings in the first quarter, highlighting ongoing pressure from tariffs and weaker demand in key markets such as China.

The premium carmaker said pre-tax profit fell to 2.3 billion euros ($2.7 billion), slightly above analyst expectations of 2.2 billion euros. However, group revenue declined by 8.1% to 31.0 billion euros, reflecting broader challenges facing the global auto industry, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

BMW’s core automotive operating margin came in at 5.0% for the quarter, beating forecasts of 4.7%, suggesting some resilience in profitability despite declining earnings.

The results underline the impact of rising trade costs and softer conditions in China, a crucial market for European automakers. Industry-wide, manufacturers are grappling with slowing demand, pricing pressure and the ongoing transition toward electric vehicles.

Despite the earnings decline, BMW’s ability to exceed expectations on both profit and margins points to continued cost control efforts as it navigates an increasingly complex global market environment.

News.Az