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Lufthansa Q1 loss narrows, keeps 2026 outlook despite fuel hit

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Lufthansa Q1 loss narrows, keeps 2026 outlook despite fuel hit
Source: Xinhua

Lufthansa (LHAG.DE), opens new tab reported better-than-expected first quarter results on Wednesday, as strategic ​hedging helped the airline sidestep ‌the impact of rising jet fuel prices, while labour disruptions were kept ​largely under control.

The group ​reported an adjusted operating loss of ⁠612 million euros ($717 million) ​in the January-March period compared with ​a loss of 659 million projected by a Lufthansa-compiled analyst poll. That is ​an improvement from an ​adjusted operating loss of 722 million euros ‌in ⁠the same period last year, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

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Lufthansa said the crisis in the Middle East was driving up kerosene ​prices but ​also ⁠boosting demand as travellers rerouted via its hubs.

It ​maintained its forecast for ​2026 ⁠of a significantly higher adjusted operating profit than the 1.96 billion ⁠euros ​it earned in ​2025 despite increased uncertainty.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

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