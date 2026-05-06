Lufthansa Q1 loss narrows, keeps 2026 outlook despite fuel hit
Lufthansa (LHAG.DE), opens new tab reported better-than-expected first quarter results on Wednesday, as strategic hedging helped the airline sidestep the impact of rising jet fuel prices, while labour disruptions were kept largely under control.
The group reported an adjusted operating loss of 612 million euros ($717 million) in the January-March period compared with a loss of 659 million projected by a Lufthansa-compiled analyst poll. That is an improvement from an adjusted operating loss of 722 million euros in the same period last year, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
Lufthansa said the crisis in the Middle East was driving up kerosene prices but also boosting demand as travellers rerouted via its hubs.
It maintained its forecast for 2026 of a significantly higher adjusted operating profit than the 1.96 billion euros it earned in 2025 despite increased uncertainty.
By Faig Mahmudov