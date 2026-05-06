Samsung joins $1 trillion club as AI frenzy hits new peak

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Samsung Electronics has surpassed a $1 trillion market capitalization, becoming only the second Asian company to reach the milestone after TSMC.





The world’s leading memory chipmaker saw its valuation climb to around 1,500 trillion won ($1.03 trillion) in early trading in Seoul, driven by a sharp rally in global artificial intelligence-related stocks, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Shares of Samsung rose about 12%, significantly outperforming the broader Kospi index, as investor optimism spread from U.S. markets where AI-focused companies posted strong gains.

The rally was supported by record-high closes on major U.S. indices, including the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite, boosted by chipmakers such as Intel and broader confidence in AI-driven growth.

Samsung’s milestone underscores the central role of semiconductor companies in the global AI boom, as demand for advanced chips continues to accelerate across industries.

The surge also highlights growing investor appetite for companies positioned at the heart of AI infrastructure, with chipmakers benefiting from both strong earnings momentum and long-term growth expectations.

News.Az