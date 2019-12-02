Roger Federer to become first living person to be celebrated on Swiss coins
Switzerland's 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer will become the first living person to be celebrated on a coin in the country, BBC reports.
The Federal Mint, Swissmint, will release a 20 Swiss francs silver commemorative coin in January.
It plans to add a Federer SFr50 gold coin in May.
"Thank you Switzerland and Swissmint for this incredible honor and privilege," said the 38-year-old world number three.
