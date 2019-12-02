Yandex metrika counter

Roger Federer to become first living person to be celebrated on Swiss coins

Roger Federer to become first living person to be celebrated on Swiss coins

Switzerland's 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer will become the first living person to be celebrated on a coin in the country, BBC reports.

The Federal Mint, Swissmint, will release a 20 Swiss francs silver commemorative coin in January.

It plans to add a Federer SFr50 gold coin in May.

"Thank you Switzerland and Swissmint for this incredible honor and privilege," said the 38-year-old world number three.

