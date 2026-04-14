Rolex discontinues iconic “Pepsi” GMT-Master II

The decision affects both the stainless steel ref. 126710BLRO and the white gold ref. 126719BLRO, known for their distinctive red-and-blue Cerachrom bezels, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The “Pepsi” GMT-Master II has long been one of Rolex’s most sought-after models, with demand often exceeding supply. Its latest production run lasted around 12 years, following earlier gaps in availability that only increased its cult status.

Originally introduced in the 1950s for pilots, the watch became famous for its dual-time functionality and bold color scheme, designed to distinguish day and night hours.

Even before the discontinuation, the model had become extremely difficult to obtain at retail. Stainless steel versions were reportedly trading at double their retail price on the secondary market, highlighting their popularity among collectors.

The renewed rumors of discontinuation earlier this year had already driven prices higher.

One of the biggest technical hurdles has been producing the two-tone ceramic bezel without paint. According to industry sources, achieving the red-and-blue combination is more complex than other variants, such as black-and-blue models.

This manufacturing difficulty is believed to be one of the factors behind the decision.

Alongside the Pepsi GMT, Rolex has also discontinued the white gold “Cookie Monster” Submariner Date (ref. 126619LB), known for its blue bezel and black dial.

With the Pepsi gone, Rolex’s GMT-Master II collection now focuses on other bezel options, including:

Black and blue (“Batman”)

Black and grey

Green and black (“Sprite”)

While the discontinuation marks the end of the current generation, Rolex has a history of reviving iconic models after hiatus periods.

For collectors, the move is likely to make existing Pepsi models even more valuable—at least in the short term—while fueling speculation about a possible future comeback.