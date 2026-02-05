Romania raises flood alerts in multiple counties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hydrologists on Thursday warned of an increased risk of flooding on rivers in southern and eastern Romania from Thursday evening through Friday, citing forecast rainfall, snowmelt and evolving ice formations.

The National Institute of Hydrology and Water Management issued a Code Orange flood alert for certain river sections in Buzau and Prahova counties. A Code Yellow alert is also in force for rivers in Dambovita, Prahova, Ialomita, Buzau and several other counties, News.az reports, citing CNN.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Tanzania warns of floods in March-May rainy season

EU says TikTok ‘very cooperative’ in Romania election probe

Coastal flood advisory issued for Northern California

Regional team sent to Mozambique as floods hit 650,000 people

Romania's National Meteorological Administration classifies weather alerts into three risk levels -- yellow, orange and red -- indicating increasing severity from potential risk to extreme danger.

Authorities urged residents in affected areas to exercise caution, avoid travel near rivers and refrain from attempting to cross flooded areas or bridges affected by high water levels

News.Az