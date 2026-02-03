Heavy snow in Japan leaves at least 30 dead

+ ↺ − 16 px

Unusually heavy snowfall in Japan has been blamed for 30 deaths over the past two weeks, officials said on Tuesday.

Among the victims was a 91-year-old woman who was found buried beneath a three-metre-high pile of snow outside her home, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The central government has deployed troops to assist residents in Aomori, the region hardest hit by the severe weather. In some remote parts of the prefecture, snow accumulation has reached as much as 4.5 metres (15 feet).

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi convened a special cabinet-level meeting on Tuesday morning, instructing ministers to take all possible measures to prevent further deaths and accidents.

A powerful mass of cold air has brought persistent heavy snowfall along the Sea of Japan coast in recent weeks, with some areas recording more than double their average snowfall for this time of year.

According to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency, 30 people have died as a result of the heavy snow between January 20 and Tuesday.

One of the victims was Kina Jin, 91, whose body was discovered beneath a pile of snow at her home in Ajigasawa, Aomori, a local police official told AFP on condition of anonymity. Police believe snow that had accumulated on her rooftop fell on her, and the cause of death was determined to be suffocation. An aluminium shovel was found next to her body.

“As temperatures rise, accumulated snow melts and falls. It depends on the volume of snow and the temperature. Areas directly under rooftops are dangerous,” the official told AFP.

Aomori Governor Soichiro Miyashita said on Monday that he had requested disaster relief assistance from Japan’s military. He said troops were needed to help elderly residents living alone who require support to clear snow.

The governor said walls of snow as high as 1.8 metres remain on the ground in Aomori, adding that local workers responsible for clearing roads and homes are overwhelmed.

“The danger of life-threatening incidents, such as fatal accidents caused by falling snow from rooftops or collapsing buildings, is imminent,” Miyashita said at a press conference.

