Breaking: US jets land in Romania as Middle East tensions surge

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Three US Air Force aerial refueling aircraft have arrived in Romania amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, News.Az reports, citing Romanian television channel Digi24.

According to the report, the first three American Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft landed in Romania on March 15.

The aircraft are expected to continue their deployment toward the Middle East as part of Washington’s broader military preparations in the region.

The KC-135 Stratotanker is a key component of the U.S. Air Force’s global operations, designed to refuel fighter jets and strategic bombers mid-air, significantly extending the range and duration of combat missions.

Romanian authorities previously approved the deployment of additional US military assets on their territory. The decision followed a recommendation by the country’s Supreme Council of National Defense and was later endorsed by parliament.

According to Digi24, the deployment may also include radar systems, surveillance equipment, and several hundred US military personnel. The arrival of the tanker aircraft is viewed as part of a broader logistical effort to support potential operations in the Middle East.

Military analysts note that tanker aircraft are often deployed ahead of large-scale air operations, as they allow fighter jets and bombers to remain airborne longer and operate at greater distances from their bases.

News.Az