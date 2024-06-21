Romania to donate one Patriot system to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Romania’s Supreme Council of National Defence (CSAT) says it has decided to donate one Patriot system to Ukraine due to “the significant deterioration of the security situation” in the country, News.Az reports citing TVP World.

The decision was conditioned on allies, “in particular… the American strategic partner,” continuing negotiations on Romania “obtaining a similar or equivalent system to meet the need to ensure the protection of national airspace.”Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said last month, during a visit to America, he had discussed with President Joe Biden the possibility of Bucharest transferring the Patriot system to Ukraine on condition that Bucharest receives something in return.“Romania has supported Ukraine since the beginning of the conflict, understanding the dramatic situation especially from the perspective of ensuring essential defensive systems to counter the aggression unleashed by the Russian Federation, which hits urban areas and critical infrastructure,” the CSAT said in statement.During the session, the council also reviewed the country’s “priority objectives” for a 9-11 July NATO summit in Washington, analyzed “the status and prospects of the conflict in Ukraine and the implications for Romania,” and approved the availability of Romania’s armed forces for “missions and operations outside the territory of Romania in 2025.”Also at the meeting, President Iohannis announced that he had informed allies at the end of last week that he had withdrawn his candidacy for the post of NATO Secretary General.The council declared Romania’s support for Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte as the next head of the military alliance.

News.Az