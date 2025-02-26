Romania’s presidential candidate Georgescu detained

+ ↺ − 16 px

Romanian police officers have detained a former independent presidential candidate, Calin Georgescu, and taken him to the Prosecutor General's Office for questioning, as reported by the Agerpres news agency, citing sources.

Following Georgescu's detention, a group of parliamentarians from the Alliance for the Union of Romanians, which supports his presidential candidacy, led by party leader George Simion, announced their intention to visit the Prosecutor General's Office to "demand explanations." Gendarmes are currently stationed around the office building.

Additionally, today the High Court of Cassation, Romania's highest court, rejected Georgescu's request to disregard the documents declassified by the Romanian intelligence services, which were the basis for annulling the presidential elections last December. The Romanian courts have definitively rejected Georgescu's demand for a resumption of the second round of the presidential election.

On November 24, 2024, Romania held the first round of the presidential election, in which Georgescu received a plurality. On December 6, Romania's Constitutional Court annulled the entire electoral process and ordered a new election. This decision followed the declassification of documents by Romanian intelligence services, which revealed, among other things, that Georgescu had illegally financed his campaign. The government acknowledged the Constitutional Court's decision and set the dates for a re-run of the presidential elections for May 4 and May 18 of this year.

