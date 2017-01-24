Rosatom files application to participate in NPP construction tender in S Africa

Rosatom files application to participate in NPP construction tender in S Africa

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia's Rosatom has submitted to build new nuclear power plants (NPP) in South Africa, CEO Alexei Likhachev said Tuesday.

Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom has submitted an application for participation in the tender to build new nuclear power plants (NPP) in South Africa, CEO Alexei Likhachev said Tuesday, Sputnik International reports.

"Now it is the stage of a request for information, and Rosatom is actively participating in it," he said.

Likhachev replied in the affirmative to a question from reporters whether the corporation had filed an application to participate the tender.

News.Az

News.Az