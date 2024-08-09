Yandex metrika counter

Rosstat: Russian GDP growth decelerates to 4.0% in Q2

According to a preliminary estimate from the State Statistics Service (Rosstat), Russian GDP grew 4.0% year-on-year in Q2 2024, News.Az reports citing Interfax .

The growth slowed from 5.4% in Q1 2024.

The Russian Economic Development Ministry has also estimated GDP growth at 4.0% in Q2, while the Central Bank's estimate was 4.4%.

GDP growth was influenced by higher output in wholesale trade (+8.3%), retail trade (+7.3%), passenger transport (+7.3%), manufacturing (+7.3%), water utilities (+4.7%), construction (+4.1%) and provision of electricity, gas and steam, air conditioning (+2.3%).

Rosstat will give more detailed Q2 GDP figures on September 13.


