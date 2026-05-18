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Royal Observatory warns over AI dependence

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Royal Observatory warns over AI dependence
Photo: BBC

The Royal Observatory Greenwich has warned that the growing use of artificial intelligence tools that instantly solve questions and complex tasks could reduce human intelligence and weaken critical thinking skills.

The Observatory, one of the United Kingdom’s oldest scientific institutions known for its contributions to astronomy, said people risk becoming too dependent on AI-generated answers, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Paddy Rodgers, director of the Royal Museums Greenwich group, said the institution’s long scientific history highlights the importance of human curiosity, knowledge and independent thinking.

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According to Rodgers, relying only on instant answers could lead to the loss of questioning and evaluation habits that are essential for expertise, innovation and scientific progress.

His comments came as the Royal Observatory continues work on its transformation project called “First Light,” which aims to present more than 350 years of astronomical passion and discoveries through science.

Rodgers said many historic scientific achievements were made possible not only by technological innovation, but also by people asking questions themselves and discovering unexpected results that artificial intelligence systems may not provide.


News.Az 

By Leyla Şirinova

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