Tiger shot after attack near Leipzig

The site is believed to belong to controversial trainer and private owner Carmen Zander, who refers to herself as Germany’s “Tiger Queen”. Local media reported that eight big cats were being kept at the industrial facility near the town of Schkeuditz.

Police said the emergency call was received at around 12:50 local time on Sunday and officers quickly arrived at the scene. Authorities added that an investigation is underway into how the tiger managed to escape.

No other animals escaped from the site, while police planned to carry out a drone search to ensure the area is secure.

District Mayor Thomas Druskat called for the remaining animals to be relocated, saying it was “unthinkable” what could have happened if more people had been harmed.

Local residents described the incident as “terrible and worrying”, with some claiming the animals were not being kept in suitable conditions.

Animal rights organisation Peta also called for stricter regulations regarding privately owned wild animals following the incident.

According to a website linked to Zander, visitors can pay to attend tiger petting events near Leipzig and interact with the animals described as “250kg powerhouses.”