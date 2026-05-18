Train driver tests positive after deadly Bangkok crash

The accident happened on Saturday afternoon at the Asoke-Din Daeng railway crossing when the train crashed into a public bus that had stopped on the tracks. The bus caught fire, killing eight people and injuring dozens, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Initial reports suggest the bus became stuck on the railway tracks because of heavy traffic, preventing the crossing barriers from lowering properly.

Police said both the bus driver and the railway guard responsible for manually lowering the barrier have also been charged. Authorities did not specify what drugs were found in the train driver’s urine test.

Thailand’s rail transport department ordered mandatory drug and alcohol tests for all train drivers and railway staff before their shifts following the incident.

According to preliminary findings from the train’s black box, the emergency braking system was activated only about 100 metres from the bus, which was not enough distance to prevent the collision.

The Asoke-Din Daeng crossing is considered one of the busiest and most dangerous intersections in Bangkok. Structural Engineers Association of Thailand president Dr Amorn Phimarnmas said more than 100,000 vehicles pass through the crossing daily, exceeding safety limits for such railway crossings.

He added that risky behaviour at the crossing has become common, with many motorcyclists weaving through barriers to avoid traffic delays, describing the situation as “risk normalisation” where dangerous conditions become routine until tragedy occurs.