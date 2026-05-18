Real Madrid agree two-year deal with Jose Mourinho

+ ↺ − 16 px

Jose Mourinho has agreed to return to Real Madrid as head coach on a two-year deal, News.Az reports, citing Sky Sports.

Real Madrid have decided to bring Mourinho back 13 years after his first spell at the club in an effort to restore order in a dressing room that has become embroiled in off-field controversy following a disappointing, trophyless season.

An official announcement is expected after Real Madrid’s final game of the season against Athletic Club on Sunday. Mourinho, whose contract reportedly includes the option of an additional year, is expected to be formally unveiled in Madrid next week.

Alvaro Arbeloa has been serving as temporary manager of Real Madrid since Xabi Alonso was dismissed in January, just seven months into the role. Mourinho will aim to achieve greater success than his two former players.

Mourinho concluded the season with Benfica on Saturday, securing a 3-1 victory over Estoril to finish third in Liga Portugal following an unbeaten league campaign.

News.Az