Rubio, Lavrov expected to meet in New York

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is expected to meet with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio during the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The announcement was made by Vasily Nebenzya, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"We are expecting the first meeting [between Lavrov and the US Secretary of State] since 2021," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

"I can't reveal the details yet because they don't exist. It's clear they will discuss a full range of issues, both bilateral and multilateral. There's no agenda as such yet, but such a meeting is planned," Nebenzya explained.

Lavrov will lead the Russian delegation to the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, where he will address the meeting on September 27. Furthermore, he will have other scheduled meetings on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, including with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The anniversary session of the UN General Assembly opened on September 9. The high-level week will run from September 23 to 29.

