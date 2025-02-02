Rubio meets with Panama's leader to advocate for Trump's demand regarding the canal

Rubio meets with Panama's leader to advocate for Trump's demand regarding the canal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Trump has urged the U.S. to regain control of the Panama Canal, citing China's increasing regional influence as a national security threat.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino on Saturday, marking his first international trip as the country's top diplomat amid President Donald Trump's bid to reclaim control over the Panama Canal, News.Az citing the DW.

Trump has suggested that China's growing influence in the region, particularly through its investment in Panama's ports, poses a national security risk.

He has refused to rule out military action to take back the canal, which the US handed over to Panama in 1999.

"They've already offered to do many things," Trump said on Friday, "but we think it's appropriate that we take it back," adding that Panama had violated agreements by allowing excessive Chinese involvement.

Panama refuses to negotiate



Rubio shook hands with Foreign Minister Javier Martinez-Acha and flashed a thumbs-up sign before heading into talks with Mulino. Neither, however, spoke publicly during their meeting.

Earlier, Mulino has firmly rejected any negotiations regarding US control of the canal.

"I cannot negotiate, much less open a process of negotiations on the canal," Mulino said Thursday, saying that the issue "is sealed."

"The canal is Panama's," he said.

However, his administration has launched an audit of Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison Holdings, which operates ports on both sides of the canal.

Small but intense protests broke out in Panama during the meeting, with police firing tear gas. About 200 people marched in Panama City, carrying Panamanian flags and shouting "Marco Rubio out of Panama," "Long live national sovereignty," and "One territory, one flag.

News.Az