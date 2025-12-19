Rubio: US does not recognize Maduro as legitimate

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters that the Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro's "regime" is "illegitimate" and emphasized that the goals of U.S. actions in the region are "stability and security."

“The national interest of the United States, specifically when it comes to Venezuela, is as follows,” he said. “We have a regime that’s illegitimate, that cooperates with Iran, that cooperates with Hezbollah, that cooperates with narco-trafficking and narco-terrorist organisations,” News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

He added that the US does not consider Maduro to be “legitimate” and argued that the Venezuelan leader and his family has been indicted for and widely accused of “narco-trafficking” before the Trump administration took action.

“Until President Trump started doing something about these narco-trafficking links, nobody disputed that Maduro and his regime was in cahoots with narco-traffickers,” he said.

