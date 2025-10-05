Rubio: “We’ll find out soon if Hamas is acting in good faith.”

The US Secretary of State confirmed that discussions on Trump’s Gaza plan are currently underway.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated on Sunday that the conflict in Gaza continues, even though Israel and Hamas have accepted portions of President Donald Trump's plan.

"We will know very quickly whether Hamas is serious or not by how these technical talks go in terms of the logistics," Rubio told NBC News' "Meet the Press" about the release of hostages from Gaza.

Rubio stated that he wants the hostages returned "as soon as possible" and that he hopes that the logistics will be finalized "very quickly." While Rubio reportedly stated that Hamas has agreed in principle to the proposed plan for what happens after the war ends, he said that the second phase of the hostage deal, " the disarmament, demobilization, that's not going to be easy. That's going to be hard."

News.Az