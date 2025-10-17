+ ↺ − 16 px

The Leaders of Russia and Azerbaijan Restore Mutual Understanding

October 9 marked a turning point in the history of Russian–Azerbaijani relations. After a year of trials, mutual accusations, and tense public rhetoric, the leaders of the two countries managed to find a path to mutual understanding, restoring strategic dialogue and an atmosphere of trust. The political wisdom of Moscow and Baku once again demonstrated that even the sharpest crises can be overcome when responsibility and mutual respect remain priorities.

In an exclusive interview with News.Az, Russian political scientist and publicist Ruslan Safarov, an expert at the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation, explained what decisions helped overcome the “lowest point” in relations, how emotional tension in the media can be defused, and which joint projects may form the foundation for a new stage of cooperation.

— What key decisions or agreements made it possible on October 9 to overcome that “lowest point” in relations between Moscow and Baku, and what signaled the turn toward mutual understanding?

— October 9 is a very important day in the history of Russian–Azerbaijani relations. Over the past year, our relations have been seriously stress-tested, and we hope that the lowest point has been passed. A huge role was played by the political wisdom of the two countries’ leaders, who met, discussed all the pressing issues between Russia and Azerbaijan, and, in my view, reached a certain mutual understanding.

The first key point is the press briefing we witnessed. President Vladimir Putin provided detailed information about the tragic incident that occurred in December of last year in the skies over Grozny. A commission is currently working on investigating the incident. There is an understanding that by the end of the year, the results will be finalized and published. Putin stated that if the investigation identifies responsible parties, Russia will give a legal assessment of their actions and comply with the decisions of the international commission, including all necessary compensations. This is an important step toward defusing the tension that had arisen in public discourse between the two countries.

— In your opinion, how can a more mature and responsible information environment be built today between Russia and Azerbaijan so that such flare-ups do not affect the strategic relations between the two states?

— Unfortunately, a lot of things were said on both sides in the heat of the moment, by Russian and Azerbaijani media, and in public discourse. Many went overboard, and it was noticeable. Today, as President Ilham Aliyev emphasized, the leaders have sent a clear positive message to both societies. We hope that the political component of the tension between Russia and Azerbaijan is easing significantly.

It’s important to note that throughout this period, despite social and political difficulties, economic relations between the two countries developed actively. Trade and economic cooperation were not interrupted; both states maintained dynamic relations in this sphere. This is crucial for both Azerbaijan and Russia. Notably, the first tangible results were achieved not in Dushanbe but in St. Petersburg, during the meeting of the Caspian littoral states. Naval representatives of the Caspian countries signed important documents significant for the entire region.

— Looking ahead, which joint projects — particularly the “North–South” transport and logistics corridor and energy cooperation — could become the new foundation of Russian–Azerbaijani relations in the post-crisis period and consolidate the political thaw with concrete economic results?

— Russia and Azerbaijan face important, large-scale, long-term projects that must be implemented. Chief among them is, of course, the North–South transport and logistics corridor, a major route that can generate significant revenue for both economies as well as for other participating countries. There are also major opportunities for cooperation in the energy sector.

With political tensions easing, our economic actors can engage more actively, improving the economic well-being of societies in both Russia and Azerbaijan. This is our serious hope and expectation. Most importantly, thanks to the wisdom of the two leaders, the serious political tension that had characterized Moscow–Baku relations over the past year has been defused. We hope this truly was the lowest point in the bilateral relationship, and from here, we will only move upward.

