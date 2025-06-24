Russia allows stateless individuals to enlist in military under contract

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s State Duma has approved legislation in its third reading permitting stateless individuals to sign contracts for service in the Russian Armed Forces. The law has been published in the Duma’s official database.

An explanatory note accompanying the bill said the measure is intended “to expand the range of individuals who may enter into military service under contract,” News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Under existing law, only Russian citizens and foreign nationals are eligible to enlist under contract in the country’s military.

Andrey Kartapolov, the chairman of the State Duma's Committee on Defense, told RBC that the law is aimed primarily at individuals living in, or formerly from, annexed Ukrainian territories who were stripped of their Ukrainian citizenship and have not yet obtained Russian citizenship “for objective reasons.”

Kartapolov also claimed that “many residents of European countries who move to Russia face the revocation of their citizenship.” He emphasized that the law is not connected to recruitment difficulties. “This bill primarily reflects and protects the rights and interests of people who want to become citizens of the Russian Federation,” he said.

According to the FSB Border Service, more than 89,000 stateless individuals entered Russia in 2024, excluding tourists and those in transit.

