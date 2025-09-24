Russia and Iran sign memo on building small nuclear power plants in Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding on Wednesday on the construction of small nuclear power plants in Iran, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom said, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

The agreement was signed by Rosatom chief Alexei Likhachev and Iran's top nuclear official, Mohammad Eslami, at a meeting in Moscow. Rosatom described it as a "strategic project".

Eslami, who is also Iran's vice president, told Iranian state media earlier this week that the plan was to construct eight nuclear power plants as Tehran seeks to reach 20 GW of nuclear energy capacity by 2040.

Iran, which suffers from electricity shortages during high-demand months, has only operating nuclear power plant, in the southern city of Bushehr. It was built by Russia and has a capacity of around 1 GW.

