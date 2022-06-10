Russia announces withdrawal from WTO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The prime minister has signed a decree withdrawing Russia from the World Tourism Organization, News.az reports citing TASS.

The Russian government supported the Russian Foreign Ministry’s proposal to withdraw the Russian Federation from the World Tourism Organization. This information has been reported on the official legal information portal.

The order was signed by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. In accordance with Article 36 of the Federal Law “On the International Treaty of the Russian Federation” to accept the proposal of the Russian Foreign Ministry, the document states.

On April 27, the Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed that it had decided to withdraw the country from the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). The department noted that in support of Brussels, the agency’s secretary general, Jurab Pololikashvili, had launched a campaign to remove Moscow from participating in UNWTO work.

