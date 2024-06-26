Russia bans entry to 27 Australian citizens

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia has banned entry to 27 citizens of Australia in response to its sanctions against Moscow, News.Az reports citing a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"In response to the politically motivated sanctions against Russian individuals and entities imposed by the Australian government as part of the collective West’s Russophobic campaign, entry to our country is closed indefinitely to another 27 Australians, comprising former politicians, executives of Australian companies, university teachers, journalists and public figures who are shaping the anti-Russian agenda in that country," the statement said.

