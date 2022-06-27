Russia bars entry to 43 Canadians in sanctions response

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia sanctioned 43 Canadian citizens on Monday, barring them from entering the country in a tit-for-tat response to Western sanctions on Moscow, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

The list, published by the foreign ministry, included the chairperson of Canada's governing Liberal Party, Suzanne Cowan, and the former governor of the Bank of England and Bank of Canada, Mark Carney.

