Russia captures Chernobyl power plant, Ukrainian officials say

Russian forces have captured the Chernobyl nuclear power plant after a fierce battle, an adviser to the Ukrainian presidential office has said, News.Az reports citing Ukrainian media.

"It is impossible to say the Chernobyl nuclear power plant is safe after a totally pointless attack by the Russians," said Mykhailo Podolyak.

"This is one of the most serious threats in Europe today."

Ukraine's prime minister also said the Chernobyl area near Kyiv was now under the control of Russian troops.

Chernobyl would be the shortest, most direct route to the capital Kyiv for Russian forces.

News.Az