Russia, China aim to counter US weaponization of global financial system

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia and China will find effective ways to wade through the muck that sanctions create in mutual transactions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said in an interview with TASS, News.Az reports.

"In the current challenging conditions many commercial organizations are forced to tread carefully not to get crushed by the weight of the sanctions wheels," he said. "Work on stabilizing our international payments, particularly with China, is moving forward. I am confident that effective workarounds will be found," the high-ranked diplomat added."The US and their satellites are stepping up efforts to weaponize the international financial system against independent nations," Rudenko noted. "As they put it themselves, they weaponize international payments, bank relations and their own currency, the US dollar, thus dismantling global market mechanisms, breaking supply chains, negatively affecting the economic situation in many countries," he stressed.

News.Az