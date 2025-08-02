Yandex metrika counter

Russia claims capture of another village in Ukraine

Russia claims capture of another village in Ukraine

Russia claimed on Saturday that its forces had seized control of another village in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.

The settlement of Aleksandro-Kalinove came under Russia's control following operations carried out by the units of the Yig (South) group of forces, the Defense Ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The ministry also said that Ukraine responded with air attacks using drones — 338 of them were shot down and jammed overnight.

Ukraine has yet to respond to Moscow's claims, and independent verification is challenging due to the ongoing armed conflict.


