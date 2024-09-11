Russia considers it inappropriate to withdraw troops from Armenia’s borders with Iran and Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian troop withdrawal from Armenia’s borders with Iran and Türkiye deemed inappropriate given the current situation, Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said this while commenting on the statement of the Speaker of the Armenian Parliament, Alen Simonyan, that the Armenian authorities should consider the deployment of Russian border guards on the country's border with Türkiye and Iran, News.Az reports.

The situation in the region has not fully normalized, and the withdrawal of Russian border guards from the borders with Iran and Turkey is not appropriate from the point of view of Armenia's security, she said."Maybe Alen Robertovich did not follow the press conference of Nikol Vovaevich very closely. In 1992, the main document regulating the presence of Russian border guards in Armenia is the agreement on the status of Russian border troops in the republic, which is termless. Russian border guards have repeatedly proved the relevance of their presence. A fruitful large-scale interaction has been established along these lines, and it seems to be irritating some politicians in Yerevan. In the conditions of unstable relations with neighbors, it is worth thinking about security," the spokesperson underlined.

News.Az