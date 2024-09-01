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Troop Withdrawal
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U.S. forces have started withdrawing from Syria, leaving what is reported to be their largest military base in the country.23 Feb 2026-12:10
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Russian troop withdrawal from Armenia’s borders with Iran and Türkiye deemed inappropriate given the current situation, Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said this while commenting on the statement of the Speaker of the Armenian Parliament, Alen Simonyan, that the Armenian authorities should consider the deployment of Russian border guards on the country's border with Türkiye and Iran, News.Az reports.11 Sep 2024-17:01
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The US troop withdrawal from Niger, as requested by the country's military regime, is set to be completed in early August, according to a statement made by a US general on Wednesday.25 Jul 2024-09:12
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