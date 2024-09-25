+ ↺ − 16 px

The Kremlin firmly denies allegations of violating the UN Charter, with Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stating that Russia consistently acts in line with international law.

"We do not agree with such an attitude. We have repeatedly said so. Russia acts in strict compliance with all principles and norms of international law, including situations in which it protects its legitimate interests," he stated, TASS reported.In this way the Kremlin spokesman responded to British Foreign Secretary Minister David Lammy’s claims that Russia was allegedly in breach of the UN Charter.Peskov stressed that "of course, Russia is categorically opposed to double standards in the interpretation of international law.""Both Britain and the United States are notorious for this," he stated.

