Russia detains head of Azerbaijani Diaspora in Yekaterinburg

Shahin Shikhlinsky, the head of the Azerbaijani diaspora in Yekaterinburg, has been detained in Moscow, News.az reports citing the Russian news portal E1.RU.

Shikhlinsky was subsequently transferred to Yekaterinburg, where he is currently involved in an ongoing investigation process. No further details regarding the nature of the investigation or the charges, if any, have been disclosed at this time.

Local law enforcement agencies have yet to issue an official statement concerning the incident.

