Russia develops AI-powered training robot to enhance athletic performance

Engineers from Don State Technical University in Russia have created an AI-powered training robot aimed at helping both amateur and professional athletes enhance performance while minimizing the risk of injury during workouts.

According to the university’s press office, the robot addresses a shortage of qualified trainers in educational institutions by offering intelligent, personalised supervision to ensure safe and effective exercise execution, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Equipped with video cameras, the robot monitors athletes’ movements and can issue alerts about potentially harmful exercises. It also creates individualised training plans tailored to each user’s needs. The robot weighs approximately 5 kilogrammes and can reach speeds of up to 25 km/h, making it suitable for runners of all levels, including marathoners. The robot is controlled via a mobile app that tracks performance and accurately measures endurance levels, enabling users to conduct efficient and safe workouts aligned with their personal fitness goals.

