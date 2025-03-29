Russia expresses willingness to cooperate with US on Arctic stability

"Russia assumes that security in the Arctic should be built by joint efforts of countries of the region through dialogue and cooperation. Russia is open to cooperation with the US on a mutually beneficial basis in the interests of ensuring stability and sustainable development of the Arctic," the embassy said amid reports of a visit by the American delegation to Greenland, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier this week that he is convinced that the United States would keep promoting its military, political and economic interests in the Arctic Region.

The president also commented on Washington’s plans to gain control over Greenland, noting that it was a matter for the two sovereign states - Denmark and the United States - to decide. It "has no relation" to Russia, Putin added.