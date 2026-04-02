Trump dismisses Attorney General Pam Bondi

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On Thursday, President Donald Trump dismissed Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Bondi’s dismissal comes after reports that Trump was increasingly unhappy about her handling of Department of Justice files related to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and the DOJ’s failure to successfully prosecute several of the president’s political enemies, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche will as acting interim attorney general, Trump said.

Trump is reportedly considering Lee Zeldin, the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, as a permanent replacement for Bondi.

“Pam Bondi is a Great American Patriot and a loyal friend, who faithfully served as my Attorney General over the past year,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

“Pam did a tremendous job overseeing a massive crackdown in Crime across our Country, with Murders plummeting to their lowest level since 1900,” the president wrote.

″ We love Pam, and she will be transitioning to a much needed and important new job in the private sector, to be announced at a date in the near future, and our Deputy Attorney General, and a very talented and respected Legal Mind, Todd Blanche, will step in to serve as Acting Attorney General.”

Bondi’s ouster comes weeks after Trump terminated another cabinet member, Kristi Noem, as Department of Homeland Security secretary.

Noem was dismissed after backlash over DHS’ aggressive immigration enforcement in Minnesota, which led to the shooting deaths of two U.S. citizens by federal agents. Noem was replaced by Markwayne Mullin, who, until recently, was a U.S. senator representing Oklahoma.

“The sands of her hourglass are about to run out,” one source told MS Now earlier Thursday, noting that Trump in recent days has been talking to Republicans and allies about removing Bondi.

News.Az