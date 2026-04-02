Amazon adds 3.5% surcharge for fuel and logistics

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Amazon will soon introduce a 3.5% surcharge on fulfillment services for third-party sellers, citing rising fuel and logistics costs, according to an announcement made on Thursday.

Starting April 17, the surcharge will be applied to fulfillment fees for the company’s Fulfillment by Amazon service in the U.S. and Canada, in addition to Remote Fulfillment with FBA shipping from the U.S. to Canada, Mexico and Brazil, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

On May 2, the surcharge will also begin applying to Buy with Prime in the U.S. and Multi-Channel Fulfillment services in the U.S. and Canada.

The surcharge, which Amazon did not provide an end date for, is calculated based on seller fulfillment fees rather than the sale price of the items, according to Amazon. The 3.5% levy equates to an additional $0.17 per unit for U.S. Fulfillment by Amazon services, although it varies based on item size and dimensions.

News.Az