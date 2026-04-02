Storm Dave triggers yellow wind warning for Ireland

+ ↺ − 16 px

Yellow wind warnings have been issued for the island of Ireland on Saturday, as Storm Dave is expected to bring extremely strong southerly winds.

A low-pressure system coming in from the Atlantic was named Storm Dave by the UK’s Met Office on Thursday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Met Eireann have issued a yellow wind warning that will come into effect at 3pm on Saturday and is expected to last until 11pm on Sunday.

They say the impact of the storm could include fallen trees and branches, waves breaching sea defences, difficult travelling conditions and displaced debris or loose objects.

The UK’s Met Office has also issued a yellow wind warning for all six counties in Northern Ireland, starting from 2pm on Saturday and lasting until 2am on Sunday.

Met Eireann has also advised high spring tides are likely to coincide with storm surges and strong winds, which will increase the risk of coastal flooding.

They said areas along the west and north coasts are particularly vulnerable.

The National Severe Weather and Flooding Co-ordination Group was activated on Thursday and held a meeting including local authorities, Met Eireann, Government departments, state agencies and utility providers.

In a statement, the group issued public safety advice urging people to “keep away from coastal edges, harbours, piers and low-lying promenades during high tide”.

They said: “Drivers should also anticipate strong gusts and other hazards such as falling or fallen trees.

“High-sided vehicles and motorcyclists are particularly vulnerable to strong winds – slow down and give extra space to pedestrians and cyclists.”

News.Az