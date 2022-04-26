Yandex metrika counter

Russia halts gas supplies to Poland

  • World
  • Share
Russia halts gas supplies to Poland

Russia has suspended natural gas deliveries to Poland via the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline, News.az reports citing Russian Today.

The information has not been officially confirmed by Moscow or Warsaw.

According to the publication, a crisis group has been set up in the Ministry of Climate Affairs. Sources claim Russia did not inform the Polish side of the halt in deliveries in advance.

Earlier on Tuesday, Poland imposed a new round of sanctions against Russian state energy giant Gazprom, which owns a 48% stake in a Polish company co-owning the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline. 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      