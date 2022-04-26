Russia halts gas supplies to Poland

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia has suspended natural gas deliveries to Poland via the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline, News.az reports citing Russian Today.

The information has not been officially confirmed by Moscow or Warsaw.

According to the publication, a crisis group has been set up in the Ministry of Climate Affairs. Sources claim Russia did not inform the Polish side of the halt in deliveries in advance.

Earlier on Tuesday, Poland imposed a new round of sanctions against Russian state energy giant Gazprom, which owns a 48% stake in a Polish company co-owning the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline.

News.Az