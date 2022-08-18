Russia has declared a state of emergency over wildfires

+ ↺ − 16 px

The governor of Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region, Gleb Nikitin, declared a state of emergency in the region due to the forest fire, he wrote this on Telegram channel, News.az reports.

The head of the district emphasized that the application of the state of emergency will enable the most efficient allocation of resources to provide food and water to working people and additional means to eliminate the incident.

Nikitin noted that the area is under control by all possible forces of the emergency system. It is planned to attract airborne troops from the division.





News.Az