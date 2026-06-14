China says it is strongly dissatisfied with Pentagon move against major tech firms
China is strongly dissatisfied with a U.S. decision to add several large Chinese companies to a Pentagon list of firms that Washington says are supporting China’s military, the commerce ministry said on Saturday.
The ministry said it firmly opposes the move, which targets a number of leading Chinese technology companies, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
The statement came after the Pentagon included several major Chinese firms on a list of companies it alleges are assisting the Chinese military. The commerce ministry said the action was unjustified and expressed strong dissatisfaction with the decision.
According to the ministry, China opposes what it described as the politicization of economic, trade and technological issues and urged the United States to stop what it called discriminatory measures against Chinese companies.
By Leyla Şirinova