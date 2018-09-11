Russia launches massive military drill ‘Vostok-2018’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Largest ever military exercises in 37 years will take place in the Russian Far East between Sept. 11-17, Anadolu Agency reports.

Russia’s largest post-soviet military exercises “Vostok-2018” has started, the country's Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

The drill will take place in the Russian Far East and in the Pacific Ocean from Sept. 11 to 17, the ministry said in a statement on its official website.

300,000 military men from the Eastern and Central military districts, Northern Navy and Air Forces will take part in the drill, it said.

Some units of the Chinese and Mongolian army are expected to join the manoeuvres at several stages.

More than 1,000 planes, helicopters and UAVs, nearly 36,000 tanks and other armoured vehicles are taking part in the exercises, as well as 80 ships and logistic vessels.

Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu will control the course of the drill personally.

According to the ministry, the main purpose of the drill is to examine the competence of the military commanders in planning, regrouping forces and organizing interactions between different service arms.

“Vostok-2018” is the largest military drill in the last 37 years. Participation can only be compared to the Soviet drill “Zapad-1981”, which took place on the western Soviet borders that and had spread to the Baltic region.

