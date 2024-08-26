Russia, Mongolia complete key phase of joint military exercises

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian and Mongolian troops have concluded the main phase of the Selenga-2024 joint exercises, conducted near the Asian nation’s borders with Russia and China.

The drills, dubbed Selenga-2024, began last week Monday at a military base near the town of Choibalsan, around 560 kilometers (347.9 miles) east of the capital Ulaanbaatar, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports.These drills, which began last Monday at a military base near Choibalsan, marked the first time Mongolia has hosted a joint military exercise with a foreign army.The exercises involved around 700 servicemen and 200 pieces of military equipment, including drones, MiG-29 and Su-25 warplanes, and Grad multiple rocket launchers.The main phase simulated a joint operation to liberate a settlement from "illegal armed groups," the ministry noted.

News.Az