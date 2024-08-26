Yandex metrika counter

Russia, Mongolia complete key phase of joint military exercises

Russia, Mongolia complete key phase of joint military exercises

Russian and Mongolian troops have concluded the main phase of the Selenga-2024 joint exercises, conducted near the Asian nation’s borders with Russia and China.

The drills, dubbed Selenga-2024, began last week Monday at a military base near the town of Choibalsan, around 560 kilometers (347.9 miles) east of the capital Ulaanbaatar, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports.

These drills, which began last Monday at a military base near Choibalsan, marked the first time Mongolia has hosted a joint military exercise with a foreign army.

The exercises involved around 700 servicemen and 200 pieces of military equipment, including drones, MiG-29 and Su-25 warplanes, and Grad multiple rocket launchers.

The main phase simulated a joint operation to liberate a settlement from "illegal armed groups," the ministry noted.

