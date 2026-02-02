Russia moves forward with criminal case against Huseyn Hasanov

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian prosecutors have approved an indictment against Azerbaijani blogger Huseyn Hasanov in a case related to alleged money laundering.

Authorities say Hasanov is charged under a Russian Criminal Code article covering the legalization of funds obtained through criminal activity. The case has now been transferred to Moscow’s Presnensky District Court for trial, News.Az reports, citing the Moscow Prosecutor’s Office.

Russian investigators have also ordered arrest in absentia for the blogger.

According to prosecutors, Hasanov is suspected of failing to pay more than 170 million rubles in taxes while operating as an individual entrepreneur. Officials allege the case involves financial violations linked to business activity.

No further details about court dates or potential defence statements have been released.

The case comes amid broader scrutiny of financial activity linked to online business operations and influencers operating across borders. Legal experts say such cases often involve complex investigations into tax reporting, income sources and international financial transfers.

Authorities are expected to release further information once court proceedings begin.

News.Az