Russia prepares to send cadets and conscripts to slaughter - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky notes that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the enemy’s offensive in most directions, and the Russian Federation is preparing to send cadets and conscripts to be killed, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

"I want to thank all our defenders, all our defenders for the fact that this is possible, for the fact that the Armed Forces of Ukraine hold most of the areas where the enemy tried to break through deep into the country. The most difficult, as in previous days, is in the Donbass, on Kharkiv direction, but we continue to do everything to ensure that our defenders, so that our defenders have something to stop Russian troops," the head of state stressed.

Zelensky noted that soon the Russian Federation will send more troops to Ukraine for a new offensive.



“We know about the attempts of Russian leaders to gather new fools all over Russia among cadets of military schools, people with combat experience and conscripts in order to send them all to the slaughter, in another offensive. But we have no other choice - the fate of our land is being decided, of our people. We know what we are fighting for. And we are doing everything for this victory," Zelensky stressed.

News.Az