Russia raids on Azerbaijanis in the Moscow Region

Another “anti-migrant raid” has taken place in the Istra district of Russia’s Moscow Region, targeting the market operated by the head of the local Azerbaijani diaspora, according to the Telegram channel “Operativnye Svodki,” News.Az reports.

The channel reports that during these “preventive measures,” law enforcement officers discovered migrants working without valid work permits at commercial establishments owned by Tahir Gadzhiev, the head of the “Regional National-Cultural Autonomy of Azerbaijanis of the Moscow Region.”

The report also mentions the discovery of an “underground dormitory and a religious institution,” the legality of which is currently being investigated.

