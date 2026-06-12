Is Microsoft preparing to spin off its Xbox gaming unit?

Is Microsoft preparing to spin off its Xbox gaming unit?

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Microsoft is exploring major structural changes for its Xbox gaming division, including a potential spinoff or restructuring, according to a report by The Information.

Citing three sources with direct knowledge of the internal discussions, the report highlights that the tech giant is weighing several options to overhaul the gaming unit, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Beyond an independent spinoff, Microsoft is considering restructuring Xbox as a wholly owned subsidiary or forming a joint venture with outside partners. Analysts note that these structural shifts could ultimately make the gaming business easier to sell in the future.

While sources indicate that a restructuring is not imminent, all strategic options remain on the table. Microsoft has not yet commented on the reports.

News.Az